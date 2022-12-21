LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two products have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration, one for undeclared milk and one for a potential health risk.

The recalls were announced by the FDA on Dec. 15.

California-based company Power Life Nutrition is recalling a limited amount of its High Impact Plant Protein due to a labeling error.

Courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration.

The product comes in a 50-ounce jar marked with lot #0914922 on the bottom.

The jar does not contain the allergen declaration for milk being in the product.

“People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” said the FDA.

The recalled products were distributed via Power Life Nutrition’s website between Oct. 18, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2022.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a limited quantity of units of High Impact Whey Protein incorrectly contained the label for High Impact Plant Protein. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an error in the manufacturer’s packaging process manufacturer.

Consumers who have received recalled units of High Impact Plant Protein marked lot are urged to contact Power Life Nutrition to receive a prepaid return shipping label and a free replacement product.

Something South African LLC of Seattle, WA is recalling the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set, affected Best Before End (BBE) date of JUN/2024.

Batch 494951-T was recalled because mold (Aspergillus brasiliensis) and Ochratoxin A were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper.

The affected Malaysian Long Pepper is visible through a sleeve of the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set (SKU 549153).

The set has the net wt. 4.87oz/138g and UPC 6 009686 793712. This set consists of eight different kinds of dried peppers and each kind is packaged in a sealed glass tube.

The product was sold at the World Market stores nationwide and on the World Market website.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated when the company’s supplier notified the ompany that mold (Aspergillus brasiliensis) and Ochratoxin A were detected in the Malaysian Long Pepper. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as our supplier continues with their root cause investigation.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the FDA.

Consumers who purchased or received the Pepper Collection Gift Set are urged to dispose of the Malaysian Long Pepper tube or return the kit to the place of purchase for a full refund.