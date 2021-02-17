RECAP: Michigan’s COVID-19 Update

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and other local health experts provided COVID-19 updates in press conferences.

The Michigan State Epidemiologist, Doctor Sarah Lyon-Callo says Michigan has the 23rd highest number of cases, and case rate positivity has steadily declined to 112.9 cases per million in Michigan. She also went in-depth to explain Michigan’s cases are low compared to neighboring states.

Plus, health experts say Michigan cases have an 85 percent decrease from the mid-November peak .

During the news conference, Doctor Khaldun provided an update on positivity rates and the importance of Michiganders continuing to follow safety procedures.

However, a topic of concern by all state health experts is the new U.K. variant, B117.

“We currently have 157 cases of the variant identified across 12 counties in the state,” Dr. Khaldun stated, “we continue to move forward with a proactive health response this means isolation , quarantine and frequent testing.”

Dr. Khaldoun and Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo stated the action we need to continue taking is washing hands, social distancing, wearing masks, and people need to get tested if they traveled out of the state within the last 14 days.



“You can also download our exposure notification app called my COVID alert this app will notify you if a person around you tests positive even if that person is someone you have never met,” Khaldun said.

So far, 1.6 million vaccine doses were reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.



“About 14 percent of Michiganders have received one dose and over half a million people are vaccinated,” Khaldun stated.

Pfizer and Moderna pledged 300 million doses each by the end of July in regular increments which is enough to vaccinate all adults in the United States.

Meanwhile, Governor Whitmer and Dr. Khaldun mentioned a program called the Michigan Poverty Task Force. There policy recommendations help low-income Michiganders build a better life.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hopes vaccine supply will increase by March as they plan to expand who is eligible.

“Starting March 1st workers in agricultural settings that’s about 79,000 Michiganders will begin to be vaccinated as well,” Khaldun stated.