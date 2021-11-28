Recap: Mid-Michigan football talent on full display at Ford Field

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The high school football season came to a close on Saturday, with the state finals taking place at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday.

Mid-Michigan was well-represented over the weekend. Three area teams left Thanksgiving dinner with a chance to win a state title.

DeWitt in Division 3, Lansing Catholic in Division 6, and Pewamo-Westphalia in Division 7.

DIVISION 6

Lansing Catholic played on Friday and was taking on Michigan Collegiate. Under first-year head coach Jim Baker, the Cougars were looking for their second state title in three years.

Thanks to five forced turnovers, Lansing Catholic was able to do just that. Defeating Michigan Collegiate 16-6.

DIVISION 7

Pewamo-Westphalia, who defeated Lansing Catholic in the final week of the regular season 12-7, played the first game of the day on Saturday. The Pirates were taking on Lawton and had a chance to win the program’s fourth state title in six years.

P-W used a 35-yard touchdown from Dak Ewalt to take a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter, and never looked back. The Pirates captured its fourth state title under Jeremy Miller and their 40th playoff win since 2010, which is more than any team in the state of Michigan.

DIVISION 3

The final game of the day, weekend, and season was in Division 3 and it featured DeWitt, the reigning champs in D3.

The Panthers were faced with a tough task in order to repeat as champs. Top-seed Detroit Martin Luther King and five-star quarterback Dante Moore were all that stood in the way.

MLK jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its third play from scrimmage, but DeWitt would take a 21-19 lead into halftime thanks to a 70-yard pick-6 from senior Tyler Holtz.

MLK would take the lead, 25-21, in the fourth quarter, and with 2:34 remaining in the game, DeWitt was faced with a 4th-and-1 from the one-yard line. The Crusaders stood their ground and stopped DeWitt short of the goal line to force a turnover-on-downs.

Detroit King would run out the clock and take the Division 3 title from DeWitt in heartbreaking fashion.