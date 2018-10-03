Recent rain not helping farmers after dry summer Video

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - The dry summer led to many farmers struggling with their crops this year. And while there has been some rain over the last few days, they say it's too little, too late. But that's not the only issue.

Normally this time of year, farming equipment is out in full force, harvesting the crops. But the recent rain that eluded farmers for much of the summer has actually done more harm than good.

"This rain that we've got right now, all it's doing is hindering us from getting out there and being able to harvest our crops right now," Scott Lonier, a Lansing-area farmer, said. "We've gotten over 3 inches of rain in the last four or five days here. And it's gonna be at least a week until you can get out on the fields to do anything."

6 News first introduced you to Lonier in August, when he said his crop yield was lower because of the lack of rain. Now, he says because of the wet weather, he cannot take his equipment out in the fields.

"There's really no fixing and healing the ground when you go out there and you leave foot deep trenches across the field," he said "That just kind of ruins the whole soil structure, the integrity of the field."

And since winter is coming, Lonier needs the weather to cooperate soon.

"We can't harvest anything with snow on the crop. It won't go through the combine and it'll plug the inside of the combine up," he said.

But the work doesn't stop. In the meantime, Lonier said he and his workers are maintaining equipment, and hoping the weather starts working with them, rather than against them.

"We've been bringing some more equipment in and out of the shop, working on that. Making sure everything's ready to go. so it's kinda what we do," he said.