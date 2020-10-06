CALIFORNIA (WLNS) — Flames are tearing through California’s wine country with more than 4 million acres scorched this year in the state .
That’s more than double the previous record.
The “August complex fire” has been burning now for nearly 2 months!
Back in Napa, thousands have been forced to evacuate. Firefighters are working day and night, but they’re at the mercy of the winds and the weather.
One image showed firefighters rescuing an American flag near the town of Calistoga– shortly before a vineyard was destroyed.
Record-breaking year with 4 million acres burned
CALIFORNIA (WLNS) — Flames are tearing through California’s wine country with more than 4 million acres scorched this year in the state .