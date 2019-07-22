Records show double homicide suspect has history of arrests

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police arrested a man for the deaths of a 34 year old mother and her five year old son. Today we’ve learning more about his background.

In the weeks after police found Danielle Steiner and her son Aubrey Hall’s remains buried on Lansing’s south side, investigators came across Douglas Hill.

The man, 55, lived in the same block of Loa Street as Steiner and her son, and investigators believe he knew them and that they were acquaintances.

During their investigation Lansing Police worked with other local, state and federal agencies to find Hill several states away in the south earlier this month.

“The course of the investigation led us to North Carolina because he was in North Carolina at that point in time, so we needed to talk to him,” Lansing police chief Mike Yankowski said in a press conference Monday morning.

Hill was already back in Michigan by the time they were ready to file charges. Records show officers in Monroe County arrested him on July 13. He was waiting to stand trial there for a felony home invasion charge, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and open intoxication in a vehicle.

Hill was arraigned on four counts in Lansing and will stay at the Ingham County Jail until his next court date in August.

Yankowski says he’s relieved to be one step closer to bringing justice to the Hall and Steiner families. But even with a man in custody, police say there is still more work to be done and they’re asking for the community’s help.

“If anyone after hearing today’s news, hearing and understanding who we’ve arrested for this horrific crime,” Yankowski said, “that if they have any information that would help these detectives further this investigation, we’re asking that you come forth and provide that to the Lansing Police Department.”

Investigators did not say why they think Hill may have done this. But 6 News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we learn them.