LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Training Academy is two weeks in, and 6 News got a look at how the department has revamped its approach to recruiting.

While MSP is not seeing as many applicants as it used to, it hopes the changes to its training program will attract new troopers.

“MSP holds a super high reputation, especially where I’m from,” said Carley Arnett, who is training to become a state trooper.

The training academy is no joke for anybody who takes on the challenge.

A banner at the Michigan State Police Training Academy.

Michigan State Police recruits working on a training drill.

A Michigan State Police recruit performs a pull-up at the MSP Training Academy.

“It’s always harder than what we expected, which is what I like about it,” said fellow MSP recruit Faheem Abdullah.

Despite the strenuous physical and mental training, serving the people of Michigan is more important to recruits like Abdullah and Arnett.

Arnett was previously a police officer but has decided to become a state trooper. She says her first two weeks have been eye-opening.

“The training is super intense, and I feel like I’ve already learned tons more. The atmosphere of having to stay here really puts your mindset into the academy.”

And Abdullah says this process isn’t new to him.

“I didn’t make it on the first recruit school, this is my second one. And I would never regret this decision,” Abdullah said.

MSP says to attract more applicants, it’s shortening the training down to 20 weeks. It is also focusing more on recruiting in high schools and colleges.

A recruiter for MSP says the academy is challenging for a reason.

“We don’t want just anybody. It’s not something to be taken lightly. I carry a gun for a living, and I put on a bulletproof vest when I go to work. So we do need people, and we need people to represent the citizens of Michigan,” said MSP recruiter Melissa Beafore.

Even though the next 18 weeks will be tough, the recruits say crossing the finish line will be worth it.

“We’re all going through this misery together and it’s actually kind of fun,” Arnett said.

“20 weeks is hard but it’s worth the career later on,” Abdullah said.

MSP is still actively hiring, even with the new recruits. If you or somebody you know is interested, you can learn more about the program at Michigan.gov.