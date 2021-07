In this July 5, 2016 photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, the Green Meridian Team is hosting a pop-up recycling event in partnership with Meridian Township Farmers Market.

It will go from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Participants are asked to do the following:

Remove old medicines from any bottles

Place old medicines in a Ziploc bag

Cross off your name on medicine containers

There will also be a live music performance today from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. 60 vendors will be at the Farmers Market.