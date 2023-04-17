Currently, recycling in Michigan is at 21%.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Earth Week across the globe, and Michiganders have done more than their fair share of recycling.

In fact, according to Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, recycling in the state is at an all-time high.

In 2022, Michiganders recycled enough materials to fill up Ford Field, Michigan State University’s Spartan Stadium and the Big House at the University of Michigan.

Officials with EGLE announced around $16 million in recycling infrastructure grants. One of those grants is for Detroit.

“Our intent with this investment is to position Detroit as the recycling hub for further sustainability progress,” said Aaron Johnson, the vice president of Great Lakes Area. “This will be the most state-of-the-art and most efficient recycling plant across the state of Michigan.

Recycling in Michigan has been steadily increasing from, what EGLE calls, “what was historically the lowest in the Great Lakes region.”

Before 2019, the rate of recycling in Michigan was around 14.25%. In 2022, the rate of recycling had increased to 19.3%.

