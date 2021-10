Red Cross has lowest blood supply for this time of the year in a decade

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 27: A sign directs people to an American Red Cross blood drive held to help alleviate a blood supply shortage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The speedway plans to hold a total of four blood drives due to a lack of donated blood and facilities large enough to collect it while observing social distancing guidelines. Many blood drives across the United States have been canceled as a result of the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The American Red Cross needs a lot of help right now.

There’s still a blood and platelet donor emergency shortage and as a result the Red Cross is hosting dozens of blood drives in the mid-Michigan area to try and get ahead before Thanksgiving and the holidays arrive.

Officials say the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Donors who answer the call to help between Nov. 1-Nov. 12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime video.

Plus, those who come to donate between Nov. 1-Nov. 23 will receive a $10 amazon.com gift card.

Here is a full list of up coming blood drives in the mid-Michigan area:

Clinton

Elsie

11/24/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Old Huntington Bank, 101 W. Main Street

Fowler

10/25/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Fowler High School, 700 S Main St

Saint Johns

10/26/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Duplain Church of Christ, 5565 E Colony Rd

11/1/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1108 N US 27

Westphalia

11/8/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St. Mary Parish Hall, 209 N Westphalia St

_______________

Eaton

Charlotte

11/24/2021: 11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., St Mary Church Charlotte, 807 St. Mary’s Blvd.

11/9/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., American Legion Post 42, 1000 W Lawrence Ave

Eaton Rapids

11/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 600 South Main

Lansing

10/28/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Delta Township Enrichment Center, 4538 Elizabeth Rd

11/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lansing Mall, 5330 W Saginaw Hwy

11/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Lansing Mall, 5330 W Saginaw Hwy

_______________

Hillsdale

Camden

10/26/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Missionary Church Outreach Center, 611 W. Bell Street

Hillsdale

11/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Hillsdale College, 33 East College St

11/5/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Hillsdale Baptist Church, 2211 W. Bacon

Jonesville

11/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Jonesville United Methodist Church, 203 Concord Road

_______________

Ingham

Dansville

11/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Dansville High School, 1264 E South St

East Lansing

10/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Ave

10/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., MSU Brody Hall, 241 W Brody Road, MSU Brody Hall

11/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., MSU Union, 49 Abbot Road, MSU Union-Ball Room – 2nd Floor

11/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., East Shaw Hall, Michigan State University, 591 N. Shaw Lane

11/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MI State Hillel Jewish Student Center, 360 Charles St

11/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., The Rocks East Lansing, 16970 Chandler Road

11/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church EL, 800 Abbot Rd.

11/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Martin Luther Chapel, 444 Abbott Rd.

11/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., The People’s Church, 200 W. Grand River Ave

11/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., MSU Akers Hall West, Michigan State University, Akers Hall 908 Akers Way

11/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., MSU Wilson Hall, Michigan State University, 219 Wilson Rd

11/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Michigan State University Fee Hall, Patenge Room, Michigan State University

11/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MI State Univ Snyder Phillips, Michigan State University

11/17/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., MSU Union, 49 Abbot Road, MSU Union-Ball Room – 2nd Floor

11/19/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., New Hope Church, 2170 E Saginaw Hwy

11/2/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., MSU Union, 49 Abbot Road, MSU Union-Ball Room – 2nd Floor

11/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Village at Chandler Crossings, The Club, 3850 Coleman Road

11/3/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michigan State University International Center, 427 N Shaw Lane, Michigan State University

11/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MSU-FRIB, 640 S. Shaw Lane

11/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MSU Federal Credit Union HQ, 3777 West Road

Haslett

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Haslett Community Church, 1427 Haslett Road

Holt

11/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Holt, 2021 North Aurelius Rd

Lansing

10/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

10/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

10/27/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

10/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

10/29/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

10/30/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/10/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/11/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/12/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/13/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/17/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/19/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/20/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Lansing, 600 East Michigan Ave

11/24/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/25/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Sparrow Hospital, 1215 E. Michigan Ave

11/26/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/27/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/3/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/4/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/5/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/6/2021: 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

11/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

Okemos

11/18/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., 242 Community Church, 2600 Bennett Rd

Stockbridge

11/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Stockbridge Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Center Street

_______________

Jackson

Brooklyn

11/8/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., American Legion, 211 Chicago

Jackson

10/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vandercook Lake High School, 1000 Golf Ave

11/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 743 West Michigan

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Jackson American Legion, 3200 Lansing Avenue

11/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Lifeways, 1200 N. West Avenue

11/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Grace Church, 2692 North Dettman

11/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Free Methodist Church, 2829 Park Drive

Michigan Center

11/15/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 4250 Page Avenue

Parma

11/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., MACI, 2400 North Dearing