LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission is beginning court-ordered mapping sessions for seven Michigan House districts this Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.

You can view the meeting Tuesday–and all future mapping sessions– by livestream on the MICRC YouTube channel, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a news release.

Mapping meetings during the week of Jan. 22 will be in-person at Cadillac Place in Detroit, and other Detroit locations that will be determined. Meetings the week of Jan. 29 will be virtual.

You can submit written public comment, or sign up for live public comment, using this form. The Commission will also continue accepting email, mail and paper submissions and comments from the public.

All written public comment submissions to the Redistricting Commission will be posted online here.

Future MICRIC mapping sessions’ times and locations are online here.