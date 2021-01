(WLNS) Christmas is apparently a distant memory already as chocolate lovers look to Valentine’s Day and Easter. Reese’s has some new candy to sweeten up 2021.



For Valentine’s Day – you can get your sweetie a dozen peanut butter roses, and this spring, move over peeps because the easter bunny is bringing Reese’s mallow-top peanut butter cups, with a marshmallow layer, and of course peanut butter and chocolate.