Reforms for Michigan’s women-served prison

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLNS)—Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility is the only detention center that exists to serve women in Michigan. The facility includes 25 housing units for the general prison population.

The prison includes services like personnel, prisoner records, business office, maintenance operations, warehouse operations, the Washtenaw County Parole offices, and the correctional mental health programs administration.

The Michigan Dept. of Corrections in 2018 launched a strategic plan known as the Gender Informed Practice Assessment. The assessment learns about the facility, and what improvements could be made. It’s designed to ensure the facility offers programs that are trauma-informed; gender-responsive and focuses on the needs of the department’s staff.

The Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility offers basic adult education, general education development preparation, life skills instruction, and vocational training.

Senator Erika Geiss (D) who represents Taylor, Michigan spoke during a press conference today announcing legislation regarding treatment and care for its prisoners at the Huron Valley Women’s Correctional Facility.

“Inhumane treatment is not where we should expect our tax dollars to be used and this bill, senate bill 487 creates this mechanism for the additional necessary oversight of a department as based it uses 2/3 of our state budget and creates the kind of human centered care, human centered care that prisoners need,” she said.

“Hopefully this committee can be a visionary group that can imagine what it would take to see us free from these systems of punishment in total”

A copy of her legislation can be read here.