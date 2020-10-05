Regal Cinemas Closing Amid Covid-19

NEW YORK, NY (WLNS)– The second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. is closing its doors, again.
The parent company to Regal Cinemas says it can no longer handle the financial strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
James Bond won’t be on the big screen this fall.
Producers pushed the release of the latest franchise installment, “No Time to Die” from November 2020 to April 2021.
The move is forcing the second-largest theater chain in the u-s to go dark.
Cineworld announced it will temporarily close its 536 U.S. Regal Cinema Theaters on Thursday.
Most movie theaters across the country reopened in August.
Theaters here in Michigan can re-open starting October 9th.
