Regional Transportation Plan will invest $7.2 billion over 25 years

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission is now officially announcing the adoption of mid-Michigan’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan impacting Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties.

Officials say, Moving Mid-Michigan is a long-term plan to improve the infrastructure and services residents use every day to get where they need to go and the plan prioritizes the greater Lansing area’s transportation system with a $7.2 billion dollar investment.

This will involve upgrading everything from reducing traffic congestion to fixing our roads and bridges.

The MTP plans for these projects and long-term strategies to make sure that the new transportation system is reliable, accessible, safe, efficient, diverse, and resilient.

The 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan was formally adopted by Tri-County’s Board of Commissioners at their meeting on December 17, 2020.