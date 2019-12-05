Reindeer corn is Michigan’s favorite holiday candy

Reindeer corn is claiming the top spot as Michigan’s favorite candy according to a CandyStore survey.

Michigan and seven other states love the red and green-colored pellets, including Alabama, Georgia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware and Virginia.

Coming in as a runner-up, Michiganders pick Reese’s cup minis as their second favorite with peppermint bark following in third place.

The survey covered 32,000 customers and consulted with manufacturers and distributors.

While reindeer corn is popular among a few states, it is not a favorite for many others.

In fact, CandyStore’s rankings list reindeer corn as no.3 in the top 10 ‘absolute worst Christmas candy.’