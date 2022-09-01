LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – As expected, the organizers behind two ballot proposals that were rejected by a state board on Wednesday have already appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Both proposals would allow voters to amend the state constitution. The first would to make it easier to vote by guaranteeing nine days of early in-person voting, funding absentee ballot drop boxes, providing postage for absentee ballots and applications and making sure votes by service members overseas are counted

As long as they are postmarked by election day.

The other ballot proposal would guarantee abortion access in Michigan.

The two Republicans on the state board of canvassers blocked both proposals, claiming their language was unclear.

Attroneys for a pro-life group also filed briefs asking the Supreme Court to order the Michigan Court of Appeals to take over a lawsuit over the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

The court of appeals declined to take over the case but the attorneys argue the Court of Claims has no jurisdiction.

Pro-life groups have been pushing for a different venue for the case, ever since the judge who had represented Planned Parenthood during her time as an attorney declined to recuse herself from the case.