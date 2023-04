LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tax-paying citizens had the opportunity for respite in the form of a free tropical shaved ice in downtown Lansing.

Kona Ice of East Lansing was stationed at the Michigan State Capitol today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event aimed to help people enjoy the philosophy of “no taxation without relaxation.”

The tropical-themed ice truck event was there for Kona Ice’s eighth annual National “Chill Out” Day.