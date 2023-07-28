LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — ReLeaf Michigan is seeking entries for the 16th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest. Participants are encouraged to enter by identifying the biggest trees in Michigan.

The contest is open to participants of all ages. ReLeaf Michigan will accept submissions until Aug. 25, 2024.

ReLeaf Michigan started the Michigan Big Tree Hunt in 1993 to celebrate our state’s beauty and create a fun way to gather information about the biggest trees in Michigan.

There are four winning categories: the largest tree in each county, the largest tree in each age group, the largest tree of its type and the largest White Pine (Michigan’s state tree).

The last contest received over 650 entries from 79 of Michigan’s 83 counties, with over 100 certificates and prizes awarded.

Starting July 31, ReLeaf Michigan’s Facebook will be uploading a “Big Tree of the Week.”

For more information on the contest, including the entry form, visit bigtreehunt.com.