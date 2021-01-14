Remember to water newly planted trees & shrubs

(JESSOP’S JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) A lot of people spent more time at home in 2020 than they normally do. According to a lot of nurseries and garden centers, a fair amount of people took that time to improve their landscapes with new trees and shrubs.

Depending on where you live, you probably don’t think much about your yard during the winter. That might be a mistake if you have planted something new in the last year. I’m not talking about checking out all the cool catalogs and websites out there and making your plant wish list. We are talking watering.

I visited with LaRene Bautner from Millcreek Gardens and she told me that the first year of growth for trees and shrubs in crucial. If you have snow cover, you should be fine. If you are in an area that has little to no snowfall you do need to take special care for plants that still have leaves or needles.

She recommends have a slow drip on a garden hose and make sure to create a trough or “well” around the drip line to focus the water in the right place. Watch the video for more details.

FYI – You’ll notice in the video that there is a one of my favorite conifers for winter color, “Carsten Wintergold Mugo Pine.” I’ve used a number of them in my personal gardens as well as in the ABC4 News Backyard set that I had the pleasure of doing the landscape design. You can find more information about this plant that is green most of the year and a delightful gold color in the winter (thus the name) by CLICKING HERE.

