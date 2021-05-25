Remembering George Floyd’s 1-year death anniversary

MID-MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Today is the one-year death anniversary of George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. His murder set off a global movement to stop systemic racism.

Later this evening, people from all backgrounds and communities here in the Mid-Michigan area expected to remember and honor his death with prayer services and vigils.

At 9 pm tonight Black Lives Matter Lansing has put together a Facebook event that is set to meet in front of the Capitol around the Black Lives Mater mural.

At 7:30 pm the First Presbyterian Church of Holt will hold a prayer service and vigil in honor of George Floyd. The church will team up with the Holt Public Schools H.E.A.T. program.

The event will end outside the front of the church, with people gathered at all four street corners, taking in silent prayer.