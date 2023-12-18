LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State and county officials are reminding people to slow down and be aware of plows during snow events.

“Keep in mind that those are big vehicles and they have limited visibility,” Aaron Jenkins from the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

Officials in the department say the majority of crashes involving snowplows are when a passenger vehicle hits the plow from behind or collides with the plow while trying to pass.

“Go ahead and give them room to groom,” Jenkins says. “So, you know, keep your distance behind them and, please, don’t try to pass them – especially on the right. They want to make it home safe, and they want you to make it home safe as well.”

He also notes that staying safe while sharing the road with a 30-ton truck includes staying out of their “snow cloud,” slowing down to create distance and preparing to use your brakes in the event the plow slows down or stops – which they often do.

As for plows that are stopped on the side of the road, make sure to move over as far as possible – it’s the law in Michigan.

“You know, if you do your part and stay alert, our drivers will do the same,” Jenkins says.

There is legislation that was introduced in the Michigan Senate to make it illegal to follow a plow closer than 200 feet.

Michigan State Police report that more than 35,000 winter weather crashes happened last year. Of those, 78 resulted in someone’s death.