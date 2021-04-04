Reminder: Vaccine eligibility for ages 16 and up begins Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Covid numbers have gone in the wrong direction for almost two straight months, highlighted by Saturday’s numbers with more than 8,400 new cases — the most in a single day in four months.

But the good news is, the vaccine rollout continues to ramp up and beginning on Monday anybody who is 16 or older is eligible to receive the shot.

As of the end of March nearly 35 percent of Michiganders 16 and up had already received one dose while more than 20 percent are fully vaccinated.

In total more than 4.5 million doses have been given statewide as of April 1st.

The shot is free to the public and there are a number of places to receive them such as local health departments, Meijer, Kroger, Walmart, Rite Aid and others.