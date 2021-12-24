Reminders for last-minute holiday shoppers today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Officials with the Better Business Burea say Friday, December 24 will be a busy day for people doing last-minute shopping at stores across the country

When it comes to shopping this year, officials with the National Retail Federation say despite the pandemic, soaring inflation prices, and consumer worries over supply chain issues, it expects holiday spending to exceed its forecast by 10%.



Those heading out today need to remember that most major retails and malls will close earlier than normal and may be out of stock when it comes to specific popular items.

Walmart: 6 P.M.

Meijer: 7 P.M.

Target: 8 P.M.

Costco: 5 P.M.



Those looking for holiday gifts that may be out of stock and decided to try and order online need to remember to be aware of online scams offering same-day delivery. Officials say online scams are what it sees most this time of year.

“During this time we see a lot of fake websites pop up or scams. Read the reviews and report it,” said Ashley Gibbard from the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan.

In addition, officials suggest getting loved ones online subscriptions to things like Hulu, Netflix, popular magazines, or gift cards from reputed businesses.