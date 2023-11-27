LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local Realtor tells 6 News a local woman was the victim of a rental scam that implicated him.

Dave Hall manages over 30 properties in Lansing and one of them was used in a scam. The property, located on Creston, was on the market for sale. But that didn’t stop someone from advertising for rent for $1800 a month. The listing was on Craigslist.

“So, after I asked her a few more questions kind of who rented it to you and she sent me the person name and information and I had to inform her unfortunately that is was not for rent and that she was taken advantage of and someone scammed her,” he tells 6 News.

This Realtor says he and a home he is selling have been objects in a rental scam. (WLNS)

Hall says a woman put down the first month’s rent and a security deposit on the property – and even had a tour of the property.

Hall says he has no idea how the fraudster had keys.

“It could of been one of the contractors that was doing the remodel work for us might of made a copy of the key,” he says. “The lockbox did go missing halfway through the project. We changed the locks since then but we are not exactly sure what happened along the way to grant this person access”

It’s a scam that the Better Business Bureau says has taken money from 5 million people.

Hall says this is not the first time one of his properties has been targeted.

In another case, Hall says a woman had given notice to another complex, only to learn she’d been scammed.

“One of the ladies put in a 30-day notice at her current complex just to find out she wasn’t actually moving,” he tells 6 News. “So, she kind of not only lost her money but she also had to backtrack and figure out where she was going to move in a short amount of time.”

Hall has one piece of advice for people who are looking at rental properties: Google the address.

“So, if it’s listed multiple places I would call either the person that has it listed for sale or the person that has it listed for rent and make sure that all parties match up,” he warns. “But always double-check over the phone rather than take one point of contact or one email.”

The woman who fell prey to the scam says she had an inkling something was wrong. She took a picture of the person’s photo ID. She’s now concerned that may have been a fake as well.