Reo Town Market Place Highlights Creative Women



Reo Town Market Place hosted their first pop event, Unhinged Artz. This month they’re celebrating women creatives and entrepreneurs in honor of women’s history month and International Women’s Day.

“Well because I think a lot times it’s hard for women. They usually have multi faceted lives, where family and taking care of others comes first. And they don’t always spend time on their creativity and themselves, and expressing themselves,” said Jean Husby, owner of Reo Town Marketplace.

Husby says it’s a great way to allow women to showcase their businesses.

” They really have their own little micro businesses and don’t always have a great place to show case that,” she said. “This gives them a chance to come out and be the business woman for the day. Show off what they can do, how creative they are, how ingenuity they have, and how they can spend their time helping others and relating to others.”

The event had nearly 10 vendors selling creative products such as masks, clothes, jewelry, art, home made tea herbs, and more.

Cynthia Ricks owner of Moon and Goddess Creation says she’s happy to be out the house sharing her love for minerals.



“I really enjoy creating things, and it’s great to be able to be out in public and share them with other people as well,” Ricks said. “They have something to take home with beauty and that will enhance your life.”

Rachel Hernandez owner of Absolute Sunshine makes necklaces for masks, and she says she’s been creating jewelry for years.



“I get satisfaction when people love my stuff, you know, it makes me happy. It makes me continue wanting to be creative,” said Hernandez.

Other vendors include The Divine Lotus, N E Thing Sew, and Whimsey Repurposed. They were each excited to show their talents through their products.

They hope to keep customers coming back.

“I hope that people just really enjoy my art work, my creativity, and hopefully they remember and come back to me,” said Hernandez.

Unhinged Artz next pop event will be next month.