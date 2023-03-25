LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The REO Town Marketplace, a shop that combines several vendors located in Lansing, is hosting its second annual Haunting in REO Town event on Saturday.

The event brings spooky attractions like paranormal investigators from Ghost Contact Paranormal, tarot readers, bone throwers, and haunt actors from Awaken Haunted Attraction.

On top of that, there will be special promotions at each of the REO Town Marketplace’s stores. And later in the evening, two lucky guests will be drawn to participate in an actual ghost investigation that same night.

You can learn more about the REO Town Marketplace, which is located 1027 S. Washington Ave., Lansing, at its official Facebook page.