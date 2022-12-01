MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The intersection of Okemos Road and Grand River Avenue in Meridian Township will be closed for longer than expected.

The intersection was slated to reopen on Dec. 2.

Meridian Township stated on social media that the intersection will remain closed until Dec. 6 or 7.

Business owners have expressed disdain for the continued construction, saying it has caused their businesses to lose out on revenue.

To stay updated with the 2022 Meridian Township Local Roads Construction Plan, visit the Meridian Township website.