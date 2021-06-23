Rep. Beeler introduces a plan to stop critical race theory in K-12 curriculum

FILE – In this Friday, March 19, 2021, file photo, teacher Laura Bonanni prepares her kindergarten classroom for planned in-person learning at Nebinger Elementary School in Philadelphia. The latest federal relief package includes $81 billion that began flowing to states in late March 2021 with the goal of helping schools reopen quickly. The only problem is many of the school districts’ current problems can’t be solved by money. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–State Rep. Andrew Beeler from Port Huron has introduced a bill to the Michigan House of Representatives to prevent local K-12 curriculum from including race, or gender stereotypes.

House Bill 5097 would stop the state Board of Education and local school boards from including statements; beliefs, and ideas concerning gender, or race stereotyping in academic subjects for public school kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Students go to school to learn, and our curriculum should not be teaching students to stereotype each other based on race or gender or to view themselves or their country poorly as a result,” said State Rep. Beeler, of Port Huron. “My plan will promote respect among Michigan students and patriotism for the United States and the opportunity it provides to all, regardless of one’s background.”

Some ideas the bill would halt is:

letting individuals of particular racial groups, ethnic groups possess collective beliefs

Individuals act in certain ways because of skin color or gender

Individuals bear collective guilt for historical wrongs committed by others of a shared racial group or gender.

The bill states, “cultural norms or practices of a racial or ethnic group or gender are flawed and must be eliminated or changed to conform with those of another racial or ethnic group or gender.”

House Bill 5097 has 10 sponsors, and the bill says for grades 8th through 12th grade they must learn about the Armenian genocide, and holocaust.