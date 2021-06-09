Rep. Cynthia Johnson receives another death threat, one of many

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- On June 8, 2021, Representative Cynthia Johnson (D) received a death threat that was filled with both racist and misogynistic language. According to a press release, the threat is currently being investigated by law enforcement.

Representative Johnson shared her thoughts in a statement released yesterday,

“This is nothing new. This is the same hate and violence Black Americans have faced for generations,” said Johnson. “This is the same sexist vitriol endured by women in power throughout history. These are the same manipulative tactics used by perpetrators of domestic violence to belittle victims into submission. This is not the first time domestic terrorists have tried to silence me with similar threats, but I will not be silenced. How dare they think I will take this lying down. Black women have fought this fight for too long. We’re tired from this fight, but we will not take this lying down.”

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski stated the following regarding the latest death threat issued towards Johnson,

“This is another example of what not just Black elected officials, but Black Americans have faced throughout our history,” Lasinski said. “The recent racist rhetoric of national leaders has emboldened hateful bigots to come out from under their hoods and make threats like this broad daylight. Domestic terrorists are making their racist voices heard, so it is up to us to speak louder. Silence is acceptance. We need to send a clear message that hate has no home here and we will not stand for these threats and political intimidation of Black members, specifically Black female members. A threat against one of us is a threat against all of us.”

State Representative and chair of the Detroit Caucus Tenisha Yancey said,

“This is not just an attack against one of our colleagues — this is an attack against every Black woman in the Legislature, and every Black woman in Michigan and in the country,” said Yancey. “It is 2021, and we still have to face these sorts of violent, race-based and gender-based attacks. But we will not back down and allow people who threaten us and seek to silence our voices to win. We will not let our power be taken away.”

State Representative, House Democratic Caucus chair, and 1st Vice Chair of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus Sarah Anthony additionally expressed her thoughts,