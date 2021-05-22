Rep. Debbie Dingell recovering after emergency surgery

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) recounts her own experiences with domestic violence during a news conference with Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) about the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol on March 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is set to vote on reauthorizing the act. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan has undergone emergency surgery for a perforated ulcer.

Spokeswoman Mackenzie Smith says Dingell’s surgery took place Friday at George Washington University Hospital. She said the procedure was successful and the 12th Congressional District representative will remain hospitalized for several days as she recovers.

The perforated ulcer is the latest health challenge for Dingell. She underwent jaw surgery earlier this year.

Although the cause of the perforated ulcer wasn’t given, Smith noted Dingell used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs after that surgery to manage her pain and discomfort instead of opioids. Smith said Dingell wanted that known as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs can be harmful.