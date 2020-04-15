Rep. Elissa Slotkin files nominating petitions for Michigan’s 8th District

ROCHESTER, MI – DECEMBER 16: U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaks with her constituents at a Town Hall meeting where she discuss her decision to vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 16, 2019 in Rochester, Michigan. House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced she has filed nominating petitions to secure her place on the 2020 ballot and outlined new details of her campaign’s response to COVID-19.

The campaign on Tuesday submitted approximately 2,000 signatures – more than the required 1,000 – to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections. Signatures were collected before Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order on March 23.

As COVID-19 took hold in March, Slotkin shifted her supporter and volunteer base away from traditional campaign activity and enlisted it to respond to the pandemic across the 8th District.

“There will be a time for politics. But now we’re all focused on supporting our district and our state,” Slotkin said.