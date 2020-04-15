Rep. Elissa Slotkin files nominating petitions for Michigan’s 8th District

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced she has filed nominating petitions to secure her place on the 2020 ballot and outlined new details of her campaign’s response to COVID-19.
The campaign on Tuesday submitted approximately 2,000 signatures – more than the required 1,000 – to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections. Signatures were collected before Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order on March 23.
As COVID-19 took hold in March, Slotkin shifted her supporter and volunteer base away from traditional campaign activity and enlisted it to respond to the pandemic across the 8th District.
“There will be a time for politics. But now we’re all focused on supporting our district and our state,” Slotkin said.