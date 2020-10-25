Rep. Elissa Slotkin responds to threat of violence left in voicemail at campaign headquarters

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) responded to a threat left in a voicemail at her campaign headquarters. The congresswoman said the caller used threatening, sexually explicit, and violent language, including a threat to ‘shoot my way to victory.’

In a statement Slotkin wrote:

“My staff coordinated with Lansing and U.S. Capitol police, who traced the threat to a young person in Ingham County. Upon investigation, they determined that the individual was unlikely to pose an actual threat, which was a relief. I’m grateful for the efforts of the U.S. Capitol Police and law enforcement agencies here in the 8th District for their swift work.”

She went on to say that this was not the first time violent threats have been directed at her or members of her team and that she chose to let people know because “the climate has gotten significantly worse in the last few weeks.”

Slotkin added that law enforcement will be involved in each and every threat received.

“We cannot let it be normal that political differences are metered out with threats of violence,” she wrote. “We have to be better than this. Our kids and our country deserve better than this. Leadership climate is set from the top, and every elected leader needs to set an example by calling out violent and intimidating threats and making clear it has no business in the 8th District, our state and our country.”