Rep. Elissa Slotkin to highlight PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — This afternoon in Washington D.C. Reps. Elissa Slotkin, Steve Stivers, Kathleen Rice, and Mike Waltz will be highlighting a new veterans bill called the “PAWS” For Veteran Therapy Act.

PAWS stands for Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers.

This act would create a new pilot program within The Department of Veteran Affairs to assess the effectiveness of addressing PTSD through a method where veterans train service dogs for vets with disabilities.

The legislation passed unanimously in Congress and gained over 300 sponsors from both sides of the aisle.

Representative Slotkin and other lawmakers will discuss the act at 1:00 pm.