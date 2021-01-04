Rep. Elissa Slotkin warns of bumpy days ahead in D.C.

ROCHESTER, MI – DECEMBER 16: U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaks with her constituents at a Town Hall meeting where she discuss her decision to vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 16, 2019 in Rochester, Michigan. House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

LANSING (Mich) – Just shortly after being sworn in for her second term in Congress, Rep. Elissa Slotkin took to Twitter to warn about the upcoming challenges in Washington, especially with the election.

In multiple posts on social media, Slotkin says a Republican member of Congress told her the next three days would be the bumpiest of their tenure.

In the same post, Slotkin addressed the recent controversial phone call with President Donald Trump asking for additional votes in Georgia.

She Said, “If the head of state in another country was caught trying to do this, the U.S. would denounce it. We would call it a threat to democracy. It would be an outrage. Because it IS an outrage.”

Despite all the problems, Slotkin urges all of her colleges who took an oath to protect and serve the constitution, to let the democratic process continue.