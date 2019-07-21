Rep. Ellisa Slotkin wraps up trip to border

Representative Ellisa Slotkin wrapped up her trip to McAllen, TX and this trip was made up of democrats and republicans. She is now sharing how conditions were at the border.

The final stop the group made was at the McAllen Border Station. She said that was by far the toughest site they visited.

Slotkin said, “The visit left me with an overwhelming sense of the extent of the tragedy of what’s happening at the border.”

She described the space as a football-sized warehouse and it was filled with individual rooms made of chain link fence. She said the smell hit them hard as they entered the facility and it was abundantly clear that this facility was never meant to house large numbers of people.

“The original idea was just to come down and see it together and I think we were all taken with how we have a moral responsibility as lawmakers to work on this, to actually put forward a piece of legislation,” said Slotkin. “If our respective leadership isn’t supportive of that, it is still our job to try.”

Slotkin said she hopes this legislation can help alleviate the crisis at the southern border.