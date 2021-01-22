Rep. Fred Upton co-sponsoring new bill to stop domestic terrorism

Washington D.C. (WLNS) – Representative Fred Upton from Michigan’s 4th District is now joining other lawmakers in Washington D.C. and co-sponsoring a new bill designed to help investigate domestic terror threats and prevent white supremacists from infiltrating law enforcement agencies.

This legislation would also create new units focused on domestic terrorism within agencies like the FBI, the department of justice, and the department of homeland security.

In addition, local law enforcement agencies would also receive opportunities to improve anti-terrorism training and new resources to identify terrorism incidents.