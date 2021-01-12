Rep. Fred Upton: ‘I will vote to impeach’ Trump

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — West Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton will to vote to impeach President Donald Trump, he announced Tuesday night.

Upton is the fourth Republican congressmember to announce support in impeaching the president.

The move to impeach Trump comes after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Upton released a statement Tuesday night:

“Today the President characterized his inflammatory rhetoric at last Wednesday’s rally as “totally appropriate,” and he expressed no regrets for last week’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. This sends exactly the wrong signal to those of us who support the very core of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution. I would have preferred a bipartisan, formal censure rather than a drawn-out impeachment process. I fear this will now interfere with important legislative business and a new Biden Administration. But it is time to say: Enough is enough.

“The Congress must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any President to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one President to the next. Thus, I will vote to impeach,” Upton said in the statement.

Congressman Peter Meijer, of Grand Rapids, on Monday told News 8 “the best course is for the president to admit and to resign.” He said he would be reviewing the impeachment articles and was strongly considering to support it.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office after House representatives asked him to do so.