Rep. Hoitenga’s plan to allow stun guns in Michigan approved by House

LANSING (WLNS):

People in Michigan may soon be able to use stun guns.

That’s due to the approval of state representative Michele Hoitenga’s plan to allow people to use and possess stun guns.

The plan was approved by the House today.

“Many people are uncomfortable carrying firearms and would prefer to instead carry a stun gun for self-defense,” said Hoitenga, of Manton. “Stun guns are a good, non-lethal way for people to protect themselves from violence – and there’s absolutely no reason to continue banning them in Michigan.”

Michigan’s stun gun ban has been controversial to many and viewed as unconstitutional.

In 2012, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that a complete ban on private possession of tasers or stun guns violates both the Second Amendment and the Michigan Constitution. Since then, the state law has been revised to allow CPL holders to possess a taser but stun guns are still banned.

Hoitenga said it is important to note that stun guns and Tasers are not the same. A stun gun is only effective when it makes direct contact with the skin, so it can only be used in close proximity to a target. A Taser shoots electric probes and is typically able to reach a target 15 to 30 feet away.

Hoitenga’s legislation, House Bill 4020, would allow anyone 18 years or older to use and possess a stun gun in Michigan.

“The safety of our residents is not a partisan issue,” Hoitenga said. “It’s time to give our residents access to this effective and non-lethal option for defending themselves.”

House Bill 4020 now moves to the Senate for consideration.