Rep. Larry Inman speaks out after corruption trial ends

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — State Representative Larry Inman is ready to return to work after a federal jury votes in his favor.

A federal jury found him not guilty on one charge of lying to the FBI, but after this ruling Inman isn’t in the clear quite yet.

Inman represents the 104th district, which includes Grand Traverse County. He was charged back in May of lying to the FBI, solicitation and extortion. That’s after he was accused of attempting to trade votes in exchange for campaign contributions.

The jury found him not guilty of lying to federal authorities, but they were hung on the other two charges against him which led to a mistrial.

Wednesday morning 6 News was able to catch up with Inman in at the Capitol outside of the house of representatives. He said even with the hung jury, this was a good outcome.

“They found me not guilty which is great. I’m so happy. I’m so happy I’m here back at the Capitol with no convictions and I want to continue on being my State Rep. of the 104th District.” Inman safid. “I’ll continue to represent those folks in Grand Traverse County and get on with my job and my life.”

This won’t be the end of the journey for Inman and federal investigators. The Detroit News reports that the Assistant U.S. Attorney said prosecutors wanted to schedule another trial on the two unresolved charges.

