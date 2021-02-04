Rep. Peter Meijer explains impeachment vote of former President Trump

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Late Wednesday evening U.S Rep. Peter Meijer held a virtual own hall meeting where he addressed his personal opinion about the impeachment vote of former President Donald Trump.

Representative Meijer was one of 10 republicans within the U.S. House of Representatives to vote against Trump.

During the meeting, he defended his actions saying “The impeachment is an incredibly serious act, but what we witnessed at the capitol, attempted insurrection, the involvement of a sitting U.S. President, and propagating the falsehoods that led up to that, required a significant response. “

Two of Meijer’s constituents who were able to ask questions say they were disappointed in him. One of which said she plans to challenge him in next years primary.