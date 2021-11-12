Rep. Slotkin, Mayor Schor tout infrastructure package impact

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is set to get billions of dollars from the $1 trillion infrastructure package that passed in Washington DC.

Today Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin met with state and local leaders to talk about the impact the money will make here.

Slotkin said that billions are headed to the state to fund projects on roads, bridges, lead piping, and expanding broadband internet access.

$7.3 billion will be available for those highway repairs and she said this will lead to 40% more funding for roads for the next 5 years once the money has been received.

Mayor Andy Schor said the city needs additional funding.

“We have about $3 million dollars in need right now. We get about 12 million dollars right now from the state and our local milage. That’s not just for roads. It’s roads, it’s plowing snow, which is something people forget about but it’s coming up. It’s for street sweeping, it’s for a whole variety of things,” said Mayor Schor.

After the infrastructure package is signed on Monday, states will start seeing the money, as well begin applying for project funding in the spring.