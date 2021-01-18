Rep. Slotkin talks about preparing for the inauguration in D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will be attending the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

But this inauguration is far from normal.

“There are three different threat streams that are coming in about the event and that’s why you see overwhelming presence of our national guard, law enforcement,” Rep. Slotkin said.

Rep. Slotkin said these extra security measures are needed after the U.S. Capitol riot. She was in the building the day it happened.

“Less than two weeks ago I was caught in a pretty violent situation where we were under prepared. And trust me, I would rather be over prepared than under prepared,” Rep. Slotkin said.

There is a heavy security presence around the U.S. Capitol now. Slotkin thinks what happened two weeks ago, won’t happen again.

“It’s almost impossible to get in unless you have a badge, you are with a member of congress,” Rep. Slotkin said.

She thinks law enforcement is now very prepared.

“I feel safe. My husband and I are going to the event along with most of the members of Congress,” Rep. Slotkin said.