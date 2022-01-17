Rep. Slotkin visits Sparrow Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin visited Sparrow Hospital as COVID-19 cases continue to surge with the contagious Omicron variant in the air.

Slotkin was able to understand the personal struggles of health care workers. She told 6 News her visit today was a ‘reality check’ on the crisis itself. She spent time listening to the staff at Sparrow Hospital. Most of the health care providers spoke to her about mental and physical exhaustion caring for patients. Many healthcare workers spoke on the dwindling supplies.













Slotkin also spent time preparing visitors with special protective equipment. The visitors were able to head inside the Internal Care Unit (ICU) and see their loved ones who are battling COVID-19.

Slotkin told 6 News hearing their stories was frustrating.

“It was heartbreaking to hear these stories of these spouses who are going to see,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin said. “Their husband who was out at home and now can’t even lift his head, the state of Michigan is sitting on four billion dollars of COVID relief, while the Michigan State House passed a spending bill, the Senate has not and in my mind that is reprehensible.”

Slotkin went on to say that while at-home testing kits may free some hospital space, and get more people vaccinated.