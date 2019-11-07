Rep. Slotkin weighs in on healthcare costs, impeachment inquiry

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Affordable healthcare is top of mind for many Michigan families.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D – 8th District) stopped by Lansing Eastern High School to talk about the issue.

Today’s visit was all part of the Congresswoman’s “Costs of Care” series. Rep. Slotkin is stopping at different locations throughout the state to hear people’s concerns regarding healthcare costs and access to services for their families.

She was joined by local health professionals and advocates from the Lansing School District. Slotkin also toured Eastern’s new school-based health center.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation last week that would drive down prescription drug costs and Rep. Slotkin says that’s a step in the right direction.

“One of the reasons why there’s such expensive rates for these drugs that so many people rely on, things like insulin and inhalers, things that a lot of people need, is cause frankly there’s just no transparency,” said Slotkin. “You go to the doctor, you get a prescription and you call it in, and you go to the pharmacy and pick it up and it’s not until you arrive that you know the cost of that prescription. You don’t know if you could’ve gotten it cheaper, if maybe a different pharmacy would’ve been cheaper, or if there was a generic alternative, so I vote a problem with that. America is built on competition and transparency.”

Rep. Slotkin also weighed in on the impeachment inquiry involving President Donald Trump.

“I think it deserves to be a completely objective, transparent process,” said Slotkin. “I’m going to withhold judgment. Honestly, the day in and day out to me are not the thing I’m going to focus on. I’m going to look at the end of the research, at the final report and do what I’ve always done as a CIA officer, right, you look at the body of information, you look at the full story, and then I’m going to make a call based on what I think the report says.”