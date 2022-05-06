LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some state lawmakers are working in Lansing to support the existing Michigan law banning abortion before Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The Capital Rundown chatted with Michigan Republican Rep. T.C. Clements to talk about a law that’s been on the books here for decades – since 1931 in fact.

“I think people who’ve been watching this for the last couple of years have anticipated that this could happen. I just don’t think anybody anticipated that it would happen now. That it would happen in the manner that it did. I think without question people on both sides of this argument are passionate,” said Clements.

“I would say that for the last 40-plus years, those of us who believed in the sanctity of life have accepted the rule of law. We’ve worked to try to overturn it, but we’ve been respectful. We’ve played within the rules and we’ve let the system work,” Clements continued.

