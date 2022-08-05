LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Faced with a new district and a challenger from his own party, Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg emerged victorious in this week’s primary.

Walberg’s new district, the 5th Congressional District, runs across the bottom portion of Michigan from Lake Erie to Lake Michigan.

While Walberg is excited about the primary win, he isn’t exactly thrilled about the redistricting process.

“It’s a new district, so I’m not an incumbent. I’m running for this new district and even though I serve in Congress now, it’s an all-new ball game,” Walberg said.

When asked by 6 News about the process of redistricting and how it operates, Walberg said it should have been done by elected representatives, not a special dedicated commission.

“I think we should have done it the way the Constitution said. That was having the people’s representatives make the districts. This redistricting commission that was put together really took away the power of the people to decide on their districts, by electing state reps and senators to represent them,” Walberg said.

While Walberg said he is comfortable with the new district, he still prefers the old one.

“I had pretty much a swing district,” Walberg said. “I think I had to work significantly to let people understand what the issues were, and then how I was going to vote based upon the issues.”

He added that the three top concerns facing America in 2022 are inflation, gas prices and the border.

“I think it’s going to be a majority making year for Republicans in the House for sure,” Walberg said.