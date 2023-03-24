LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents of Holmes Apartments were moved into Pacific Apartments after multiple units in Holmes were red-tagged.

When they found their new building, was pink-tagged. The city inspected the homes on Friday.

But before residents even finished moving in, they were told the building failed inspection and they had to leave again.

But at least one person was not surprised.

“I have no confidence in management to have gotten all their ducks in a row before relocating us to this place. It really just kinda leaves my living situation up in the air,” said resident Arechne Siofra.

Siofra lived at Holmes Apartments for six months before he was forced to leave.

He says this is what he has come to expect from Simtob Management: the company that owns the apartments. He claims whenever he reached out for help no one ever came.

“It made me you know a little apprehensive to call anytime something wrong with the unit cause I knew it would get dismissed or I would get talked down to,” he said.

Code enforcement officers did note progress on the property at Pacific Apartments as most of the units were newly renovated.

But they say the building failed to comply with a few things such as broken windows, secure plumbing panel covers, and replacing some light bulbs.

Until that is done, the city says it will put six people up in hotels for the weekend.

“Then we will be working with the COC to find permanent safe housing for these residents.,” said Lansing Development Manager Barbara Kimmel.

But getting a hotel doesn’t work for Siofra because, like many people, he has pets.

“It really just leaves myself and my cats in the [dark] for a place to stay in the interim while this gets all figured out,” said Siofra.

Simtob Management has the weekend to get the building at Pacific Apartments up to code.

If not, the building will stay pink-tagged. If that happens, the city and the company figure six people will be left without a place to stay.

Simtob Management, the company in charge of the buildings, sent the following statement to 6 News: