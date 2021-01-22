BREAKING: 3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — A 3-year-old boy died Friday afternoon in Owosso after he accidentally shot himself according to Owosso Public Safety director Kevin Lenkart.

Owosso Public Safety officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Cleveland Street shortly after 12:30 P.M.

The 3-year-old was rushed to Memorial Hospital, where he was later died from his injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and there is no further information at this time.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.