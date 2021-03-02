REPORT: Former Lansing Mayor faces allegations of sexual harassment

LANSING, Mich. (CITY PULSE)— Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero, who recently told 6 News while he hasn’t made anything official yet, “All systems are a go, and the response has been phenomenal” in terms of running for mayor, is now facing allegations of sexual harassment by two women.

The women spoke exclusively with the Lansing City Pulse about those allegations.

According to the report, one woman accuses Bernero of approaching, and groping her while she was working for House Democrats in 2010. She says an intern was witness to the harassment. The other woman, says in 2004 while he was a state senator, Bernero made unwanted sexual phone calls to her.

When the City Pulse reached out to Bernero for comment on the accusations, he said quote “did not recall the specific incidents.” He also made the following statements:

“I am deeply sorry for any pain I have caused these women and to my wife and family,” “The behavior described is unacceptable and wrong. I am responsible for personal mistakes that I made in my marriage and after counseling and painstaking reflection and work I am blessed to still be together with a woman and wife of my dreams, Teri Bernero.” “I don’t believe that we should be defined by our past mistakes” Virg Bernero to the City Pulse

Both accusers told City Pulse they were telling their stories now, because Bernero is looking to challenge current Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, and they agree that they don’t believe he should hold that kind of power.

You can read full accounts from both women by reading the City Pulse article here.